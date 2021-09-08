Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Leo Daily Horoscope for Sept 8: Marriage proposal on the cards

Dear Leo, you will enjoy good health and its perks. Your beloved is likely to pop up with the question of marriage in the coming days.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Your arrogance gets in the way of your relationships.

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Leos, you expect the best in everything you do and expect compliments in return. You are generous and always ready to help. You are valued for your hard work and for your intellect, which is one of your strongest points. People tend to depend on you for sound advice and you do not disappoint them. You are ambitious and get your work done in any way. However, you tend to be lazy and stubborn at times. Your arrogance gets in the way of your relationships.

Leo Finance Today

Past investments in stocks are likely to keep a steady influx of money, giving you surplus amount to spend on luxuries. However, you also need to keep your expenses in check or it is likely to upset the monthly budget.

Leo Family Today

Your plans to work outside the city, away from the family will not go well with your elders and they are likely to disrupt the peaceful domestic atmosphere. Handle the situation patiently and make them see a clearer picture to restore normalcy at home.

Leo Career Today

Your dream to work in a multi-national organization, in a foreign country, will come true today and you are likely to receive the good news by the end of the day. Do not hesitate to take it up or think too much into it as it will give you an opportunity to explore your untapped talent.

Leo Health Today

You will enjoy good health and its perks. You can practice meditation to improve your concentration power and breathing techniques to relax and calm your mind. Exercising will also help you stay in shape.

Leo Love Life Today

You will get to meet with your romantic partner after a short separation and that will not only strengthen your ties but will also bring intimacy in your relationship. Your beloved is likely to pop up the question of marriage in the coming days.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

