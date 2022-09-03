Leo Daily Horoscope for September 3, 2022: Monetary bonus foreseen

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Leo natives may be full of positive energy, which is likely to show in all their undertakings. With a disciplined lifestyle, you may be able to inch closer to your goals, without stopping. A new source of earning is likely to come your way. This may prove to be beneficial for your economic condition. Some Leos may achieve their targets easily, which may impress their bosses. A monetary bonus may be on the way for you. Leo singles upset about their status will not have to worry for long as love is just around the corner for you. It’s a day where your illnesses may be cured and you may lead a healthy and fit life. Your unfinished business regarding property transactions is likely to be completed right away. Accommodating someone you don’t like on a trip may take the fun out of it. Leo students looking for the scholarship may find a suitable one today.

Leo Finance Today This period is likely to provide Leo natives with more than one source of income. If you have been thinking of starting a new venture do it because the stars seem favourable. Some of you may be in the market for a new home or automobile.

Leo Family Today Relatives may come to visit, which is likely to keep the homely environment happy and full of warmth. Leo natives may celebrate an auspicious occasion with everyone. Devoting quality time on the family front would enable to bring peace and harmony.

Leo Career Today Working Leo professionals may experience a change in their careers. Some of you will be given a responsible and powerful position on the professional front, depending on your area of specialisation. Be a team player to succeed.

Leo Health Today Healthy options chosen by you are likely to bring you a step closer to total fitness on the health front. Use your valuable energy in achieving what you wish to see in physical reality. Take extra precautions with your health if any issues are detected.

Leo Love Life Today It may be an eventful day on the romantic front for Leo natives. You are likely to feel very passionate and the company of a special someone delights you. A casual flirtation will turn into something far more serious for Leo natives. Proposing might benefit, as chances of succeeding in love are high.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

