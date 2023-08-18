Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 18, 2023 predicts health will be on your side

Leo – 23rd July to 22nd August

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you possesses a strong and positive attitude

Handle the problems in the romantic life and have a good professional life. Both wealth and health rank high today in your horoscope. Handle money smartly.

Troubleshoot all romantic issues and accomplish all assigned tasks at the office. Utilize the wealth for a better future. Today, health will also be on your side.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

The love life will be good today and most Leos will be happy to take the relationship to the next level. However, some Leos will face minor friction in the love life over trivial matters. Handle them diplomatically. Do not get into verbal arguments today and always support the partner in different endeavors. This will ensure you share the emotions, strengthening the bonding. Single Leos, you will meet a lovely person who may sweep you off your feet. Your love chemistry will nevertheless be incredibly thrilling and surprising.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Today is auspicious to join a new organization or to start a new project. Team managers can consider today to commence a new concept or idea. Entrepreneurs can also launch a new venture today. There will be opportunities to show your potential but some people with vested interests may hamper the chances today. Some professionals will travel today to the client’s place and those who are keen to switch a job will clear the interview in the second half of the day.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

You are financially good which means there will be prosperity in life. Some long-pending dues will be cleared and a financial dispute will also be settled in the first half of the day. Your spouse may support you financially. Female Leo entrepreneurs will get support from promoters in terms of funds. The second half of the day is good to donate money to charity or to provide financial help to a friend.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Handle all health issues with confidence. You will be good and some Leos will even be discharged from the hospital. Ensure your parents are in good health and promise them a happy atmosphere at home. Stay away from stress and people with a negative mentality.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON