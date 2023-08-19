Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 19, 2023 predicts health issues for seniors

Leo – 23rd July to 22nd August

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, storms are no match for you

Resolve the disputes in the relationship today for a happy life ahead. A competitive professional atmosphere exists where you need to deliver brilliantly.

Resolve every issue in the relationship through communication. A tight competition at the office wants you to perform much higher than early days. Financial emergencies may happen at home and you also need to take care of your health.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Some Leos will be lucky to find new love today. You may meet up with someone special while traveling, at the office, at a family function, or while at a restaurant at night. Take time to know the person to propose. Handle love-related problems with a mature attitude. Though minor disputes may happen, they will get resolved sooner. You should also provide space to the partner and do not impose your ideas which may hamper the relationship.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Maintain a professional attitude and ensure you complete all the assigned tasks today. Some new responsibilities will seem to be tougher but you will be able to do the, Take up every opportunity to prove your mettle. Some sales and marketing persons will travel for job reasons. You may update the profile on a job portal as interview calls will soon start coming. Entrepreneurs will receive high profits today and you may also consider expanding to new territories.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Avoid major financial decisions in your personal life as some Leos will face hardship. The returns from previous investments will not be as good as expected. This may cause despair but sooner things will be sorted out. However, routine life will not be compromised. You may buy home appliances or electronic devices but not property or vehicle. Do not lend a big amount to a friend as this will lead to disputes later.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

You need to be careful while driving through slippery terrains and mountain terrains. Seniors need to be careful while using the staircase. Handle office pressure with care. Start the day with yoga or meditation which will keep your stress under control. Pregnant Leos need to stay away from alcohol and should not do adventurous sports.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

