Leo Daily Horoscope Today for August 20, 2025: A romantic aura

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love sailing in troubled water Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Explore fabulous moments in the relationship. Pick the day to settle all performance issues and consider safe financial investments, as there will be issues.

Devote more time to the lover. You should also be careful not to compromise on professional ethics. Financial issues may come up, and health issues may also arise today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Stay happy in the love affair, and the partner prefers you to be expressive in terms of romance. Some natives will succeed in getting the approval of parents for the love affair, and there will also be discussions related to marriage today. An extramarital relationship can severely impact married life, and it is important to stay away from it. Female natives will find fun in teasing their lover, but ensure it does not personally impact him.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

The professional life demands more maturity. You should be ready to take up new tasks that will also test your professional skills. Those who are in the notice period will obtain a new job offer. You may have arguments with coworkers, but be careful not to cross the line. Government employees can expect a change in location, while lawyers, healthcare, animation, and banking professionals will have a tough schedule. Students may also obtain admission for higher studies.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may come up, but routine life will be unaffected. Today is also a good day to invest in the stock market, trade, and speculative business. You may also consider making new partnerships in business, as things will prove fruitful in the future. Some females will book tickets for a foreign trip today. A sibling will need financial assistance for a health or legal problem.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

There can be issues related to the lungs. Those who have asthma or breathing trouble must be careful about dusty locations. Be careful about your diet and skip junk food. Some natives will also have vision or hearing-related troubles. Toothache, pain in joints, and skin infections will also be found today. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports, including mountain biking and underwater activities.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)