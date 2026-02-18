Leo Horoscope Today for February 18, 2026: Cosmic guidance for financial growth

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be ready to challenge turmoil today Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep the love affair creative and ensure you do not give up on professional challenges. Be sensible in monetary affairs today. Health is crucial today.

Pay attention to making things cool in your love life. Despite minor tremors, your attitude will help in resolving things. Have a steady professional life today. No major monetary issue will trouble you. Minor health issues may come up.

Leo Love Horoscope Today There can be minor disagreements in a love affair, but you must avoid them. Your attitude is crucial in the relationship, and avoiding digging into the past. Females can expect a proposal today. Your parents will approve of the love affair and may also make a call on marriage today. You may also pick the day to reconnect with the ex-lover. However, married natives must be careful not to hurt their family life.

Leo Career Horoscope Today Pay attention to the details in projects and assignments. A client may complain about the quality of work, while some females will be fortunate to switch jobs with a better package. Be concerned about the team, as your behavior will be reviewed during appraisals. Healthcare professionals, as well as IT persons may travel abroad for job reasons. Students appearing for competitive examinations will come out successful. Entrepreneurs handling textiles, fashion accessories, electronics, computer accessories, automobiles, and construction materials will see good profits.

Leo Money Horoscope Today Wealth will come in. However, you should also make plans to save for the rainy day. Some females will be dragged into a property-related dispute within the family. Today is a good day to buy electronic appliances. Entrepreneurs may get financial assistance from their spouse's side. There can be occasions when a relative will ask for financial assistance. You may also donate money to charity today.

Leo Health Horoscope Today You must have a balanced office and personal life. Do not let the mental stress impact the family life. Avoid mental stress and stay in the company of people with a positive attitude. Reduce the sugar intake and keep junk food away from the menu. Some females will have trouble with bones, eyes, or ears. Children will also develop viral fever, sore throat, or skin-related infections.

Leo Sign Attributes Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part : Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler : Sun

Lucky Day : Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number : 19

Lucky Stone : Ruby Leo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

