    Leo Horoscope Today for March 10, 2026: You may be fortunate to get new job offers

    Leo Daily Horoscope Today: There will be relief from financial disputes over property.

    Published on: Mar 10, 2026 5:05 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Utilize every opportunity

    Your romantic relationship is backed up with a productive professional one. Take up new tasks to give the best results at work. Financially, you are fortunate today.

    Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Stay happy in love and maintain a positive attitude. Do not miss an opportunity to prove your proficiency at work. Handle wealth diligently and enjoy good health today.

    Leo Love Horoscope Today

    Consider a vacation together. Make an effort to settle the disputes of the past. You should also keep a distance from ego-related arguments. It is crucial to control the temper as this can lead to tremors in the second part of the day. Some single natives will find their love today, and a date in the evening is a good time to express their feelings. Married females must keep a distance from ex-lovers as this can seriously affect the relationship today.

    Leo Career Horoscope Today

    Look for more opportunities to prove your professional calibre today. You will be fortunate to get new job offers, and picking one will be based on your preference. Those who handle IT, healthcare, business development, banking, logistics, and administration profiles will have opportunities to display their talent. Be ready with different ideas to express at meetings. Entrepreneurs can confidently sign new partnerships, and the long-pending dues will be cleared today. You should also be concerned about the team, as your behavior will be reviewed during appraisals.

    Leo Money Horoscope Today

    No major financial issue will trouble you. There will be relief from financial disputes over property. You may repair the home, a long-pending task, or buy a new property, which will be an investment. Some natives will find funds from previous investments. Today, you may also book a flight ticket or reserve a hotel for a vacation abroad. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds for trade expansions.

    Leo Health Horoscope Today

    Walk for some time in the morning and evening, as this will burn fat and keep you fit. Females who are pregnant need to avoid adventure sports as well as bike riding today. There will be minor trouble with the eyes and stomach today. Be careful about the diet and stick to a balanced diet rich in proteins and vitamins. You should also give up alcohol for a day.

    Leo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
    • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
    • Symbol: Lion
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Heart & Spine
    • Sign Ruler: Sun
    • Lucky Day: Sunday
    • Lucky Color: Golden
    • Lucky Number: 19
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
