Leo Horoscope Today for September 10, 2025: Save your wealth for the rainy days

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you prefer toughness to mildness Settle the issues in the love affair and consider taking up new tasks at the workplace today. Financial issues may come up today, but health will be good. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Mutual trust keeps your relationship strong. Take up new responsibilities to ensure better professional growth. Handle finance diligently while confirming your health is good throughout the day.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Proper communication is mandatory in today's world. You should spare time for the lover, and the second part of the day is good to discuss the future over dinner. You both may also consider a vacation to spend more time together. Some females will have a confused state today when it comes to relationships. Think wisely and act accordingly. Those who are not happy in a relationship can also come out of it for good reasons.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Stay calm at team meetings and do not let emotions dictate things. Instead, be wise and diplomatic wherever they are needed. Today is not a good day to launch a new product or to sign a new deal. Businessmen need to consider this point. You may also travel today to meet the clients who are tough to please. Those who want to quit the job can put down the paper in the first half of the day. You will get an interview call by the end of the day. Students appearing for examinations will require putting in additional effort.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may come up. You will find it tough to sell off a property, while some females will be happy to settle a monetary issue with a sibling or friend. You may require finance for your child’s education, extracurricular activities, or travel. While you may be tempted to buy luxury items, it is good to control your desires as wealth is to be saved for the rainy day.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

While no serious ailment may trouble you, there will be issues associated with the stomach and legs. You may require consulting a doctor for vision-related issues. Those who are suffering from hypertension may also need to be extra careful. Some pregnant females may develop complications today. Make sure you drink plenty of water and keep yourself hydrated. It is good to follow all driving rules when driving a car.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)