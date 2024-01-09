Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 9, 2024 advices, stay calm at stormy sea

Leo – 23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay calm even in at stormy sea Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 9, 2024. he second part of the day is crucial as you will meet someone special.

The daily horoscope predicts a robust love life. Minor issues may impact productivity but professional success is assured. Your health will also be good.

Be successful in the professional life. Handle love-related challenges with confidence. The financial status will be strong while health is also good today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while you get into arguments today. Do not delve into unpleasant conversations and also avoid personal insults that may put your love affair in danger. The second part of the day is crucial as you will meet someone special. Married Leos females need to be careful to not annoy the family of the spouse as this may cause a rift in the relationship. Some Leos will even meet up with the ex-lover to rekindle the old relationship which might be troublesome for married persons and need to be avoided.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Have a professionally productive day. Some jobs would need extra effort, especially those where machines are involved. You may spend more time at the workstation. Marketing and sales persons will travel today. There are opportunities to move abroad for a job. Healthcare, banking, IT, and architecture professionals will utilize this. Students appearing for competitive examinations can also obtain positive results. Entrepreneurs can confidently launch new ventures in the first part of the day.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you. On the other side, wealth will come in through different investments. Leos can confidently move ahead with investments including real estate, stock market, and speculative business. The first half of the day is good for repaying loans and signing new partnerships. A financial dispute may happen with the sibling and this will have an impact on your mental health.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Those who have a history of cardiac illness will develop complications today. Be careful while on a vacation, especially at a hill station. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as they give energy to the body and help keep health problems at bay. Skip both alcohol and tobacco for a day.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857