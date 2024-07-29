Leo Daily Horoscope Today, July 29, 2024 predicts a trip

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool even in stormy time Leo Daily Horoscope Today, July 29, 2024. The commitment at a job will work in your favor when you need to meet tight deadlines.

Your sincerity will work today in both love and job. Despite minor pressure at work, you will succeed in meeting the expectations. Take care of your health.

Be a good listener while spending time with your lover. The commitment at a job will work in your favor when you need to meet tight deadlines. Financial prosperity will exist and no major health issue will also impact the routine life.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Do not let the partner feel lonely and instead treat them with care and respect. Some lovers will plan a trip to have bright moments in love. Have a great time with your partner in a lonely area. You may also spend time together at a train or a cafeteria today. Married females have higher chances of getting conceived and you can think about expanding the family. Be careful as there can be issues connected with the in-laws, especially when you have an extended family.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be professional today at the workplace and this will show positive results. Your commitment at the workplace will reflect in your career growth. Some traders will cross the horns with authorities and this needs to be resolved before the day ends. Students will clear competitive examinations today. Those who want to quit the job must wait for a day or two. Team leaders need to be careful to take the entire crew together.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity is at your side today. You will see funds from different sources which will benefit you in making investment plans. Some females will inherit a part of the property while seniors will buy or sell properties. You are fortunate to get good returns from stock and speculative business while some females will require spending for a celebration with friends.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Be careful while feeling uneasy and do not skip medications. Maintain a balance between personal and professional life. Start the day with exercise. Handle the health issues with care. Visit a doctor whenever you develop breathing issues or chest pain. Some children will have viral fever and digestion issues today. Female Leos may complain about gynecological issues today. Skin allergies will also be common today.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)