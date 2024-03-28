 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, 2024 predicts progress in business | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, 2024 predicts progress in business

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 28, 2024 12:14 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for March 28, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. There will be relief from ailments as well.

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, there will be opportunities to prove the professional mettle.

Have a happy love relationship today. Be confident about professional success and you will also be good in finance. There will be relief from ailments as well.

Keep your day packed with love. There will be opportunities to prove the professional mettle. Handle wealth carefully and health will also be positive today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Expect minor turbulence in the relationship today. Handle this crisis diplomatically. Some long-distance love affairs will have problems due to a lack of open communication. Sit down with the partner to settle the crisis. Your lover likes your presence and devotes tome to the relationship which can bring in positive results. Avoid discussing old unpleasant issues in the relationship and do not open up the healed wounds.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

New tasks wait for you at the office. The seniors at the office trust your instincts and this plays a major role in your change in position. Some clients will specifically mention you and this will add value to the profile. There may be clashes with co-workers but it is important to not let them go out of control. Be careful at team meetings and also utilize communication skills to douse troubles. Businessmen may find new opportunities to expand their wealth. You may even consider taking the business to new territories.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will come up today. Some businessmen, especially those dealing with automobiles, medical supplies, electronic gadgets, and textiles will have funds and will also succeed in expanding the trade. All pending dues will be cleared today. You may also plan a vacation abroad with the family as your financial status permits that. You will also be keen to invest today and can confidently try the stock market.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

You will recover from ailments but ensure the diet is proper and you pay attention to the lifestyle. Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Seniors should be careful while walking through slippery areas. You may face BP or hypertension-related issues and it is better to stay away from tensions and worries. Viral fever, throat infection, headache, and fatigue will be common among Leos today.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, 2024 predicts progress in business
