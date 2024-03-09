 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024 advises to invest in real estate | Astrology - Hindustan Times
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024 advises to invest in real estate

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024 advises to invest in real estate

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 09, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for March 9, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. New opportunities will knock on the door today.

Leo – 23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, look for possibilities today

Keep your romantic relationship free from chaos. Settle the professional challenges to deliver the best results today. Prosperity will also be at your side.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024: Settle the professional challenges to deliver the best results today.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024: Settle the professional challenges to deliver the best results today.

Resolve every issue in the love life to have a happy life. Go for diligent professional decisions. Financial prosperity promises a standard lifestyle while health needs care.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Do not let egos work things in the relationship and instead speak the language of love. Be a good listener and shower affection on your partner. Communication is a key factor in a relationship and you need to find time for the lover. Do not impose your opinions on the lover and instead value the suggestions of the partner. Today is good to even discuss the marriage. Those who had a recent breakup will find an interesting person in the second half of the day and it may turn into a new relationship.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

New opportunities will knock on the door today. Those who are keen to quit the job can put down the paper in the first half of the day. You may even clear an interview scheduled for today to receive an offer letter. Those who have recently joined a company must be careful while giving opinions at team meetings. Stay away from office politics. Chefs, IT professionals, designers, and academicians will have opportunities to move abroad.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Financial success will help you make crucial money-related decisions. You may purchase jewelry or electronic devices today. The second part of the day is also auspicious to invest in real estate. A sibling or a relative will ask for financial aid in the first half of the day which you cannot refuse. Some Leos will also sell off a property.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Be careful while taking part in adventure activities as you may get injured. There can be complications associated with the lungs and some Leos would need surgery today. Children may develop bruises while playing. Keep a balanced office and personal life to have control over stress. Stay away from junk food and aerated drinks. Instead include proteins and leafy vegetables in the diet.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

