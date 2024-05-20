 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024 predicts romantic endeavours | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 20, 2024
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024 predicts romantic endeavours

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 20, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for May 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be romantic today and the love life will see wonders.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, All targets will be met today

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024. Today is good to have a romantic dinner where you may even surprise the lover with gifts.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024. Today is good to have a romantic dinner where you may even surprise the lover with gifts.

Be romantic today and the love life will see wonders. Your commitment to the office will bring good results. Financial prosperity also exists in your life today.

You need to stay calm and patient in your love life today. Approach things with a mature attitude and this will bring in good results. Handle office affairs with care. You are also lucky in terms of both wealth and health.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Despite minor tremors, your love relationship will be intact. Today is good to have a romantic dinner where you may even surprise the lover with gifts. Plan some quality time where you may even decide on the future. Single Leos will be happy to meet someone special in the classroom, office, while traveling, or at a restaurant. You may also consider marriage for a good future. Shower affection on the lover and ensure you value the relationship. Married females may conceive today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

As you love challenges, professional life will be fabulous for you. New responsibilities will give you opportunities to prove your mettle. Some tasks will demand you to spend more time at the workplace. Handle every task with diligence. An artist or a creative person may get the first break in their career today. Politicians need to be vigilant about conspiracies within the group. Traders may develop license-related issues that demand immediate solutions.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Be smart when it comes to financial matters. You will be prosperous as wealth will come today in different forms. You may buy or sell a property and will also inherit a family property. Today is good to resolve a monetary dispute involving a friend or sibling. Before you invest in a speculative business, study the market as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. You may be required to contribute to an event at the office or home.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will trouble you. There can be problems associated with ears and nose but they won’t be serious. Avoid food from outside as the chances of digestion issues are higher. Seniors may develop pain in joints that may require medical attention. Athletes may develop sprain or minor injuries.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

