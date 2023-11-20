Leo Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2023 predicts financial stability

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are highly disciplined

Check the daily horoscope to read about your love relationship and job today. Interestingly, health and wealth are good today but be careful about both.

A sensible attitude is what you need in the relationship today. Ensure you deliver the best professional results and you will see the change. While money will be there, handle it wisely. Your health is also good today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

You will see changes in the love affair today. Some love relationships will turn into marriages while a few Leos will break up in the second part of the day. Do not let a third person dictate things in your affair and also ensure you stay calm while having disagreements. Be a good listener today and also spend time sharing your emotions. Use words wisely and ensure your words are not distorted by the lover.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

You are good today at the office and no major hiccup will come on your way. Professional life will be less chaotic and new opportunities to grow in career will knock on the door. Work smartly to stay in the good book of the management. Those who want to quit the job can put down the paper in the first half of the day and new interview calls will start coming by evening.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

The financial status is normal today. Do not expect surprises in the financial sector. Some Leos will receive pending dues while you may also have issues in health and would need spending on medical expenses. Do not lend a big amount to someone and you should also be careful to not invest in the stock market. As per the daily horoscope, the day is also not good for charity donations.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Do not avoid chest-related infections today. Leos may have throat pain, viral fever, digestion-related troubles, and skin allergies. Minor Leos may develop cuts and bruises while playing today. Those who develop respiratory issues should consult a doctor. Devote more time for the family and this will give more mental peace.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

