Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2023 predicts good health

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Express the emotions freely

New love, additional official responsibilities, prosperity, and good health are the highlights of the day. Stay happy and creative throughout the day.

Be ready to fall in love and resolve the issues within the existing relationship. Utilize the potential to deliver optimum professional results. Both health and wealth are also positive today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Today, be sensible while dealing with love-related issues as your partner may be sensitive. Use words smartly and do not indulge in talks that can disturb the lover. Your lover may complain about the lack of apathy and there can also be disagreements over opinions. You may go back to an old lover but be careful it does not impact the marital life. Some single females will get proposals in the first half of the day.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

No serious official assignment will come to you today. However, an existing project can put you in deep water. The client will ask to rework a project which may impact the morale. Senior managers and team leaders should take care to boost the morale of the team. Those who are in the marketing area may face a tough time in meeting the target today. A freelancing opportunity can be a good option to display your talent and when such an option knocks you, pick it.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

You may even obtain a promotion at the office or a hike in salary that may help to better the bank balance. This will also give rise to the lifestyle. Some Leos will start repairing homes today while a few females will buy a property. The second half of the day is good to buy a car or a bike. Today, especially in the second half, you may also donate money to NGOs and for a good social cause.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Female Leos may develop minor throat infections. Some children will develop oral health issues today which may require medical attention. Pregnant females need to be careful while taking part in sports activities. Go for morning or evening walks as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON