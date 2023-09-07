Leo Daily Horoscope Today, September 7, 2023 predicts a love affair

Leo – 23rd July to 22nd August

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, resolve troubles with confidence

Fall in love today and be ready to explore the relationship with care. Professional success backed by good finance will make the day vibrant and joyful.

Be ready to propose or accept one. Romantically, you will be fortunate today. Professionalism ensures success at the office. Both wealth and health are good today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be calm and sincere in the relationship today. Minor frictions may happen in the name of a previous love affair. And it is wise not to respond to the partner’s allegations which otherwise may lead to serious troubles. Handle all love-related problems with a mature attitude. Married female Leos can think about going the family way today. Some Leos will fall in love today with someone at the workplace. However, married Leos need to avoid office romance as things may go off the hand.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of your job today. Multiple opportunities will come up to prove the professional prowess. Handle every change with confidence and you will see positive results. Businessmen may face issues in the partnership. Trust is a major factor in a partnership and the chances of you missing it in the relationship are high. Some students will have troubles related to examinations today. However, most Leos will crack interviews in the first half of the day.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Some professionals will have money-related issues in the first half of the day but things will improve as the day moves. Avoid major financial decisions till today noon. Before you invest in the speculative business, study the market as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. Be cautious while assisting someone on the financial front. Some Leos will have troubles within the family over property today.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Replace aerated drinks with healthy drinks today and be punctual when it comes to diet. Those who have problems related to the heart or stomach should be careful in the first half of the day. There will be pain in the knees and elbows which may disturb the day. Be careful while using the staircase as the horoscope also predicts that you may slip down.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

