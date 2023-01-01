Leo Horoscope 2023: Family life will be better

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

The more you welcome change in the New year, the better off you'll be. Yearly astrological predictions says, opportunities will present themselves if you can maintain your composure and focus. You need to only learn to spot them. The first three months of the year are prime time to adjust to the parts of your career you've outgrown. Second-quarter delays are possible, so business gains could be postponed for some. One area where you will shine in 2023 is in your romantic and family relationships. By the end of the year, there will be many chances to come clean about your feelings and make amends. Single people may be surprised by the types of people they are attracted to. Try to keep your promises and expectations of loved ones reasonable. You'll have to make difficult choices about your property this year. Avoid acting hastily in this situation. Expenditure may increase in 2023 if students are required to travel great distances for exams. Negative thinking can be harmful to your health.

Leo Finance This Year

You might be goal-oriented and aim for the maximum possible financial reward. During the year's first half, partnerships and other forms of indirect financial involvement are favoured. If you owe money to your friends, they might be willing to help you get it back. But major stock market investments should be avoided at the moment.

Leo Family This Year

Get the opinion of a trusted advisor before making any major choices. Allow yourself plenty of time to think before taking any action that could have serious consequences for others. Awakened conscience must step in and restore natural relationships in the first half of 2023.

Leo Career This Year

You must put in the extra effort to stand out professionally this year. Create as many professional and social connections as you can. Both people and circumstances that no longer have a place in your life will naturally fade away. Those seeking employment abroad can get lucky in the second quarter.

Leo Health This Year

Work schedule shifts can throw off your eating habits, so it's important to get in the habit of planning ahead. Taking care of yourself and eating healthy should be the year's motto. In 2023, your body's health might not be an issue, but your mind's might. Keep a sunny disposition, and you'll breeze through any difficulty.

Leo Love Life This Year

Wedding-minded Leos should set their sights on 2023. If Leo would just make an effort, they could really take their relationship to the next level. Don't let outsiders meddle in your relationships. Though a happy ending to a romantic union is not out of the question before the end of the first quarter, the New Year has a better chance of doing so.

Lucky Number: 18, 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon, Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

