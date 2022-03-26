Leo Horoscope predictions for March 26: You'll introspect good things

LEO (Jul 23- Aug 23)

Dear Leo personality, you are known to be natural and born leaders, who carry this big heart for everyone with utter sense of compassion in it. You love to work in company but be the mentor of the crowd. You are at the same time courageous and can take some extreme bold steps if there is a need for. But what people don’t like about you is your quality of being extra possessive and dominating. Only you know that this happens for you feeling over protective and caring about them. And today, you must not rush and fall for some good mission easily. It would be best if you self introspects and look out for your strength and weaknesses. Money is going to come easily to you today.

Leo Finance Today

It is a great day to be alive in matters of your financial aspects. You may expect winning some good amount of money in form of a prize or gift. All in all, it is going to be a lucky day for you and you shall feel blessed for it.

Leo Family Today

It is time to show your real lion to the world. You may feel the need to protect your family from some big problem approaching them. You will do it all skillfully and your family members will love you for this.

Leo Career Today

It is going to be a normal routine day at office. Everyone will stay busy with their routine work and this might make you feel a little bored. A short and brisk walk after lunch can be relaxing and lift up your mood.

Leo Health Today

We know you think yourself as a real lion, but still there is a need to keep a check on your physical as well as mental health. Book for a routine health check up to know how is your body functioning from a long time.

Leo Love Life Today

It is time for some self love and your partner or spouse may feel the need to gift you some pampering session at a spa or salon. You will love this deal and the day can get spent on pampering and getting relaxed.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Sea Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

