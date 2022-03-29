Leo Horoscope predictions for March 29: Save more and spend less

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are popular among your friends for your intelligence and wit. You are somebody who loves to start the day with great zeal and energy. People might need your advice regarding some personal issue. However, you are advised to handle the situation diplomatically. You love to help people but you must avoid being carried away by the situation. You must behave more practically to deal with the situation. You know you handle any tough side of your life with your positive attitude towards life. You are most likely to embark on a business trip with your colleagues. However, you must try to take out time and explore the destination with your subordinates. You have been trying to buy a property for a long but due to several unexpected circumstances, the deal was being put on hold. Now the stars are all in your favor and you can seal the deal.

Leo Finance Today

You have been advised to save more and spend less. Investing in an overseas project can be beneficial for you. Before that, you must rework your existing investment policies which you have neglected.

Leo Family Today

A distant relative is likely to be your guest today. The day will be quite chaotic and fun. Enjoy your day without taking things seriously. Your time with the family will uplift your mood and you may have a great time with your loved ones.

Leo Career Today

Your decisions are expected to yield you great success in your career. Calculate the pros and cons before taking up the highly coveted job in a well-reputed company. The opportunity will be helpful in your professional growth.

Leo Health Today

Start your day with yoga and meditation as it will give you the calmness which you need the most now. Switch to a home-cooked meal and avoid hard drinks. You are likely to see positive change in your overall well-being.

Leo Love Life Today

The minor dispute may disturb the peace in your relationship. You are advised to avoid confrontations with your partner as it might worsen the situation. Sit back and enjoy your coffee and let things take their own time to settle down.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White





