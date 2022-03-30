Leo Horoscope predictions for March 30: Love is in the Air

LEO (Jul 23- Aug 23)

Dear Leo born personality, you make an extremely hard working, fearless, generous and ambitious soul on this planet. You like to stay in the limelight and anything that hurts your ego, self image and dignity is taken to an extreme level. You are fearless and in order to chase your dreams and aspiration in life, you can go to any length and make it possible anyhow. You don’t like to lose your game and fight for it till you make it to your winning. Today, you might have to play with your mind and put aside your dominating skills. If you can handle the things and situations a little diplomatically today, it will help you to succeed in a great sense.

Leo Finance Today

Your finances are doing the best and you are feeling too lucky for everything is going in your favor. You love to take chances and risks, but today restrict it and enjoy the current status.

Leo Family Today

Your overprotective and caring qualities are going to overpower you in your family relations. You are channelized to make some big and right decisions for the welfare and betterment of your family.

Leo Career Today

You are following an optimistic approach in your work life today and especially while dealing with some hurdles and small challenges at office. Students need to practice and revise better on their weak subjects.

Leo Health Today

Your health is doing fine, and you should be thankful for it because you are making no great efforts to maintain it. It is best that you make some plans and fitness promises to yourself and stick true to it.

Leo Love Life Today

Your love life is blossoming just like the ongoing season of spring. You must make some changes and few commitments and be ready for a long-lasting lifetime relationship. Stay faithful and true to your partner.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Magenta

