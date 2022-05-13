Leo Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 13, 2022

LEO (Jul 23- Aug 23)

Hey dear Leo native, today you may feel that your achievements will rise and all of the credit shall be given to your hard work, strategies and efforts that you are constantly putting in all your endeavors, especially your professional life. It is a time to act responsible today and you must follow all the protocols today without getting distracted in between. You will also feel like to participate in some of the important conversations that might happen in your professional or personal life. Your confidence shall also rise and you will speed up your pending tasks that were getting delayed for no big reason in the past. Your enemies will stay vigilant on your every activity and therefore you shall make your moves silently just like a lion.

Leo Finance Today

There shall be strong co ordination and the right synchronization between you financial goals and planning along with your efforts. You shall stay focused on finding logic and then take up any type of investments.

Leo Family Today

Today you shall not ignore the advise of your senior family members especially your parents or grand parents. And avoid getting hyper sensitive about a small issue in your family. Your relationship with spouse can also improve.

Leo Career Today

Try to set realistic and achievable career goals for the day. Maintain a positive attitude through your challenges and routine office tasks for the day.

Leo Health Today

Today it is all about showing enthusiasm and taking active steps to maintain a good and fit body. You shall do some stretching and yoga poses to gain flexibility and agility in body.

Leo Love Life Today

Your partner or lover can stay inactive and you may feel that boredom is kicking in your relationship. Therefore, plan for something that can bring out the charm and spark back in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

