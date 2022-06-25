Leo Horoscope Today: Daily prediction for June 25, '22 states, travel overseas

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Leos, your romantic front shines brightly. You may have the opportunity to travel overseas with your significant other, allowing you to develop an intimate and emotional bond with them. Your financial situation may be favorable. Mutual fund investments are likely to produce positive results. Your domestic front is likely to be lively as well. With their activities, friends and family members are likely to maintain a cheery atmosphere at home. However, you may need to keep an eye on your health. Minor variations are likely to cause concern. Modifications to your professional front are required. Taking work for granted or allowing laziness to win may have serious consequences. Traveling to a tourist destination can help you unwind and relax. Property matters are likely to go your way. Students may fall short of expectations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today Leo natives looking for a fresh way to expand their business may find lady luck on their side. An overseas contact may assist you in foreign deals. A new partnership venture may emerge, offering you a chance to invest in stocks.

Leo Family Today Leos, your domestic situation remains good today. You may commemorate the auspicious occasion of a baby’s birth, which is sure to bring joy at home. You may have the opportunity to make the most of your wonderful time together.

Leo Career Today Professional irresponsibility may have a negative influence on your career, Leos. You may not be able to succeed at work if you not stay focused on your objectives. You may have to work hard to earn a well-deserved promotion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Health Today On the health front, those suffering from chronic illnesses may need medical help as the problem is likely to return. You may have to put in extra effort to maintain overall wellbeing. Healthy practices may improve your condition.

Leo Love Life Today For Leo natives, the day predicts a fruitful love life. You may be able to establish a new romantic relationship that can last a lifetime. In your love life, mutual affection and intimacy are likely to deepen.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON