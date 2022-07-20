Leo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 20, '22 states, family dinner

LEO(Jul 23-Aug 23) It is because of your generous and loyal nature that you have numerous friends. Your self-confidence and attractive personality enables you to unite different groups of people and takes them towards a common goal. You are affectionate, in love with life, and try to laugh and have a good time. You try to take initiative to solve even the most difficult problems. Complicated situations do not scare you. You are fearless and no one can challenge you. Towards your loved one, you are always loyal, respectful and generous. You are energetic and tend to be always busy. You are ambitious, creative and optimistic and after you set a target for yourself, you dedicate all your time and energy to complete it.

Leo Finance Today The flow of money may increase today. If you have invested in real estate, you are likely to make some extra money through it. You will enjoy this money as finances will improve.

Leo Family Today Evening with friends or family will be highly pleasurable and exciting. You will be happy as entire family will extend support to you. You may spend evening at the movie theatre or dinner with your family.

Leo Career Today You need to concentrate and put all your efforts in one direction to get desired results. Try to complete all pending work before your boss takes note of it. If you are dealing in foreign trade, this will be a good day to expect returns.

Leo Health Today You may enjoy some sporting activity and this will help you in keeping fit. In case you smoke, try to get rid of this habit. Any lifestyle issue should be resolved today.

Leo Love Life Today Today is an ideal day to indulge in the activities that you have been longing to do together. You may go on a trip or even host a musical dinner. An incredible day in your love life is foreseen, just go ahead and have the best of it.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

