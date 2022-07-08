Leo Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 8, '22 states, avoid investment

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) The decisions taken in the past may turn out to be beneficial today for Leos. Some of you can be a little nervous at the start of the day, but the end result will be in your favour. Your senior colleagues are likely to be happy with your performance and input on the professional front. Though you may not face any shortage of money, your expenses may also shoot up all of a sudden. Some of you could look to involve yourself in self-introspection and gather your thoughts for a brighter tomorrow. Leo's family members are likely to be understanding and give them the space to be and not add any pressure. You can also spend some quality time with your partner or friends. Plan a meet-up or hang out with them. This is a good phase for people who have been looking to move abroad. Leo students who have been preparing for competitive examinations are likely to get success.

Leo Finance Today Your financial situation is likely to be good early in the day, but there can be a sudden can be increased in expenses towards the evening. Cut back on unnecessary expenditure and focus on essentials. You need to avoid making any kind of long-term investment.

Leo Family Today Today, Leos may remain religiously and spiritually inclined and will get happiness by spending time with their children. Small things that your family or friends will say could hurt you. It is advised to be patient and not overreact.

Leo Career Today Those Leos in a job are likely to remain in the thick of things and maybe the centre of attraction at the workplace. Today you are advised to do your work in a planned and organised manner. It is wise to take all your decisions with proper evaluation.

Leo Health Today Today you are advised to engage in all such activities which help you relax. Do not let negative thoughts enter your mind. Learning mystical subjects can also be a good idea. Outdoor exercises can perk up your mood.

Leo Love Life Today Relationship with your spouse is likely to be good and both of you could spend some quality time together. Single Leos looking for love may get lucky and find someone interesting through a dating or matrimony app.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

