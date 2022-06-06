Leo Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 6, '22 states, new game plan

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Hey Leo native, tackle all the busy work that's on your plate at the moment, then put your heads together to design a winning new game plan. Your ability to streamline work may help you accomplish all that. You may get to lead an important project on the professional front. You are advised to be more conscientious in making any costs that may be shelved today. Family life could be satisfactory if not good today. Elder members may extend valuable guidance that may help you make some important decisions. Some of you may achieve your fitness goals with regular exercise and expert guidance. You may get closer to your dream physique as well. Should you want to make some changes to the house or renovate it, this is an ideal time. Your ideas will be met with approval and others will be pleased to help out. Legal affairs may require that you travel, perhaps with an elder or mentor at your side. The outcome promises to be satisfactory and advantageous to you.

Leo Finance Today If planning to make any long-term investment or buying a property, then this time is favorable. Businesspeople dealing with government institutions will succeed in striking a long-term profitable deal.

Leo Family Today You may have to perform several household tasks which will improve the domestic environment. This may add to your standing on the domestic front. Your mother's health will improve and you would spend quality time with her.

Leo Career Today If you are in a leadership role then you can expect to receive a promotion. You will impress everyone at your workplace with your bold and dynamic approach. Your hard work will be commendable.

Leo Health Today Some of you may get closer to your fitness goal with regular exercise and moderation in diet. Those of you suffering from health ailments would see an improvement as you take refuge in some natural ways of healing.

Leo Love Life Today If you are single, you will continue getting to know someone who’s been on your mind. Don’t discuss your love life with people around. Married persons will have to work hard to ensure their relationship remains smooth.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

