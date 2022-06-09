Leo Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 9, ‘22 states, don’t lose cool

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)You are likely to remain happily busy today. Your work may gain further momentum today and you may become busier than usual. Your hands will be full and money will continue to grow. Family members may become a source of strength for you. This will help you maintain a steady concentration level in your professional tasks and endeavours and achieve proper recognition and appreciation for your efforts. You should also avoid being overconfident as this may ruin things around you. Today you must be especially attentive to your significant other. There is a high probability of conflict or misunderstandings, although much will depend on you. Avoid losing your cool at all costs. You may decide to invest money in property. You are advised to take guidance from experts before making any investment. This is also a favourable time for people who are studying. The end of the day may bring further good news to your life.

Leo Finance Today You are likely to see a substantial increase in income. There could be unexpected benefits like recovering past dues or maturity of an old policy. This is also a good time for business people to execute their policies and projects, as they are likely to receive gains.

Leo Family Today Family relationships will have newfound energy and will slowly move towards a tranquil state. You will receive the support of younger siblings when faced with a personal dilemma. Some old relatives may bring good news.

Leo Career Today Professionally, you may be inclined to take up such tasks and endeavours which you were not comfortable taking up earlier. Your self-confidence will become high and you will not hesitate to put in efforts to realise your goals.

Leo Health Today On the health front, you are advised to shed habits or addictions that are not serving you well. Your health will improve and remain stable as you fashion workouts and meditation in your daily routine.

Leo Love Life Today Stress could emerge in your married life. Your life partner may behave aggressively, which should be tackled with patience. Those in a relationship might become a bit obsessed and insecure regarding their partner, which may create misunderstandings.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

