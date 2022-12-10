Leo Horoscope Today, December 10, 2022: Earn some decent profits today

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You should take extra care of your health today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, there are high chances that a past illness will show up today which may dishearten you for some time. However, as long as you are careful about what you eat and drink, the illness will be cured in no time. Make sure to maintain the same workout schedule despite your illness. Regular physical activity is the key to your cure. It is advised that your health condition is temporary and this should not hamper your professional life. You will be able to convince your boss of a very significant project and your intelligence will be recognized. Today, you should consider talking to your partner, something you have avoided for a long time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today

Your business will earn you a decent profit today. If you are considering investing in real estate, then it is advisable to delay until next month when the stars are in your favor. You will be able to pay most of the pending bills today.

Leo Family Today

You will have a memorable time with your spouse today. There are high chances of a gathering at your in laws and your intelligence will impress everyone around you. Make sure to dress elegantly for the function.

Leo Career Today

Your boss will be highly impressed with your performance today on an incredibly significant project that will contribute to the success of your company in the coming months. Job aspirants are likely to crack their interviews with flying colours. Make sure to pack some sweets for your family in the evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Health Today

Your mental stability is excellent, and you have successfully dealt with every challenge you've faced. You could receive an unexpected medical report today. However, the condition is temporary and you are strongly advised to continue your regular exercise schedule and eat a healthy diet until you recover.

Leo Love Life Today

It has been some time since you last spoke to your partner as you were highly occupied with work and health related matters. As a result, your partner is upset with you and may ignore you in return when you try to contact him or her. You should not give up and should consider visiting your partner's home to explain the problems you are facing, as the situation will gradually improve with time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON