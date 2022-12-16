Leo Horoscope Today, December 16, 2022: A solo trip

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

It seems to be a normal day. You may hear good news on the career front. Some may get new job offers or get promoted to higher designations. Previous investments may reap rewards and it may improve your finances. Some may also apply for home loan in order to purchase their dream home. It’s a favourable day to invest in cryptocurrency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You may be more focused towards your fitness goals and join a new fitness regime. Some may devote more time to career and family. Your love partner may show some signs of impatience or dissatisfaction, so talk to him or her to make things normal. Travelling can make you feel good about the things around you. Some may buy or rent out a commercial property.

What do your planetary positions predict about your day?

Leo Finance Today:

You may start a new business with blessings or the financial support of your parents. Some business trips may turn out favorable for your new or existing ventures.

Leo Family Today:

This is an excellent day on the home front. You visit a spiritual place with your family. A youngster in your family may get a good job. An ancestral property may also transfer to your name.

Leo Career Today:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You may implement your ideas at work and get success with your endeavors to accomplish something important. Everything may fall into place and it may fill you with hopes and confidence.

Leo Health Today:

This is a good day on the health front. You may get relief from muscular pain. A solo trip may heal you and refresh your mind. Some may include multivitamins in their daily diet in order to boost immunity.

Leo Love Life Today:

Things may go the usual on the love front. You may plan a romantic trip with your beloved. Some may also think about taking their relationship to the next level. Singles may meet someone influential and interesting today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON