Leo Horoscope Today, December 23, 2022: Favourable work conditions

Published on Dec 23, 2022 08:58 AM IST

Horoscope Today for December 23 to read the daily astrological prediction for Leo. If you had invested in any overseas land, you are going to make a profit out of it.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today for December 23 ,2022: Your luck is somewhat good today as you are going to achieve the things you had always desired for.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today for December 23 ,2022: Your luck is somewhat good today as you are going to achieve the things you had always desired for.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your luck is somewhat good today as you are going to achieve the things you had always desired for. Daily Astrological Prediction says,Your fun-loving personality is a remedy for people close to you as they may find themselves stress-free. If you had invested in any overseas land, you are going to make a profit out of it. Your health may improve if you have a positive attitude toward life. Try to be patient with your spouse and children and leave all the official stress behind. Stay hopeful in every circumstance. Even if the level of your finance falls, stand up and strategically find ways to raise it. Before buying anything, use your best judgement. Today, you may spend an awesome evening with your family.

Leo Finance Today

Your chaotic expense may put you into trouble. You may have to withdraw some amount from your savings to manage things. Don't lose hope and patience in such a stressed-out situation. Investment in land overseas may not prove to be a profitable one for you. So, make a good judgement before purchasing any property.

Leo Family Today

Your good behavior towards your spouse and concern for children might foster a tranquilized atmosphere. There might be no lack of mutual harmony if you understand your spouse and spend time with them.

Leo Career Today

Your work environment might be a favorable one for you. Concentrate on your work, and perform exceptionally well. You might have to come up with one or two hassles that you can efficiently handle.

Leo Health Today

Your health is full of energy. You may not get tired from any work you do. But you need to check your sleeping postures as you may suffer from any minor ailments.

Leo Love Life Today

The love power may strengthen the bond between you and your beloved. Adhere to decorum in conflicts to maintain a healthy relationship. You are likely to hit the road or hit the sky with your significant. Your journey might be one of the most amazing journeys you ever had.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Friday, December 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
