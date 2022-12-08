Leo Horoscope Today, December 8, 2022: A successful surprise

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Dear Leo, today you may get to fulfill your old fascination to buy a penthouse for your living. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your finances may seem to have an extraordinary boom and this may allow you to spend money on luxury. Your financial partner may provide you with expert inputs, which may help you increase your income tremendously. Your family may be astonished to experience your unexpected success. They may bless you with good wishes. You may need to analyze your work and upgrade your skills to do well in professional life. There may be moments of disappointment today but do remember dreams do come true with hard work and true intentions.

Leo Finance Today

Leo, you may have a good financial day today. You may know whom to trust in financial matters. With a good inflow of money, you may grow interested in land and building investments. Your profit percentage may be above average.

Leo Family Today

Dear Leo, paying attention to your close ones may be your heartfelt desire. You may recognize the hard work of your younger child and may celebrate his/her victory. There may some old friends at home. You may be an amazing host to them.

Leo Career Today

You may have a tiring day at work today. A strict deadline may keep you occupied. You may feel the pressure of submitting work on time along with maintaining quality. Just keep ease Leo as the workload may be heavy but you may achieve your deadline or target even before time.

Leo Health Today

Today, you may not have any issues with your well-being. An old ailment that had kept you under stress may seem to disappear. You may keep your weight under control and may learn how to maintain flexibility in your body.

Leo Love Life Today

It may be good if you keep working towards what you want in your partner. You may get some encouraging vibes from your beloved. Things may seem too good to be true but be happy as you deserve the best, accept it and enjoy.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

