Leo Horoscope Today, February 11, 2023: Plan a family trip

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

The day may bring mixed results for the Leo natives. Daily Astrological Predictions says, your good health may be your main objective and you may try to be rigid towards what you eat. Some may spend on unnecessary things today. You should control your extravagant nature; else you may lose your savings. This is not a good day on the home front. Your action may put you in a questionable position and your friends may form an opinion against you. Be patient, things may work out soon.

You may focus on achieving greater heights on the career front and your hard work may start reaping rewards. You may get what you want on the professional front. Business trip is on the cards. Romance is on the air for some. Your energy may take your current relationship to the next level.

What do your planetary positions predict about your day?

Leo Finance Today:

Today you may not get the expected monetary gain and be disappointed. Some may buy a lottery ticket today.

Leo Family Today:

You should avoid conflict or arguments with your spouse and try to maintain harmony on the home front. You may ignore family and be busy in achieving something big on the work front.

Leo Career Today:

Some may be able to meet deadlines. You may be determined and focused today. Giving the best should be your main motto today at work. A major advancement in career is foreseen.

Leo Health Today:

You should be full of positivity and energy today and use it in organizing or planning things. You may make some good lifestyle changes that may help you stay fit. Some may also feel a surge of spirituality.

Leo Love Life Today:

Your beloved may prove a strong source of comfort, strength and inspiration today. You may plan a long drive with your partner and enjoy every moment of it. Singles may feel ready to start a new relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON