Leo Horoscope Today, February 20, 2023: Enjoy being active and energetic

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Dear Leo, you may be in the pink of your health and feel active and energetic all day long. Daily astrological prediction says, your positivity may also impress other around you. Some may get rid of a prolonged health issue and feel much better. Financial condition seems moderate. Some unexpected expenses are indicated. Good property deals are on your way. Some may also invest in a commercial property today.

Careerwise, you are doing well, and now it is all about getting promoted to the higher designation and get much-deserved raise. Stars are favoring your professional and personal growth, so make the most of this time. Family members may come together to celebrate your achievements on the academic or career front. Love birds may spend time together and enjoy delicious meal and a theme-night.

What do your planetary positions predict about your day?

Leo Finance Today:

Expenses and financial conditions seem to be balanced. Sudden cash flow from multiple sources may keep your bank balance full. You may earn good returns by selling an ancestral property.

Leo Family Today:

Things may go well on the home front. Parents may visit you to spend quality time and discuss an important family matter. Someone close may call or message you and it may improve your mood.

Leo Career Today:

Dear Leo, you may try something new and creative at work as monotony is not your thing. You may try to explore new things and domains to increase your chances of being assigned with major work responsibilities.

Leo Health Today:

This is a good day for the Leo natives. Some may ditch spicy and heavy dishes and prefer taking on a detoxification diet. You may impress people around you with your sense of humor and energy.

Leo Love Life Today:

If you are not satisfied with your current relationship, move on with your life. Singles may find someone quite attractive and plan ways to connect with him or her.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

