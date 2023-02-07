Leo Horoscope Today, February 7, 2023: Curb those travel feels

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your quite at peace with how things are and it’s calming to have family around at this time. You may experience familial bliss at little things at home, feel comforting and visceral. You’re in for some good money as you invest in some lucrative areas. Returns from real estate seem to be quite promising today. You may expect stability at work as you take things under control. Your colleagues may try to create a friendly rapport with you. Healthwise, you seem to be quite tranquil and at peace with your thoughts. Your body might feel light and flexible today. Travelling is not advised as it may not go well with your sensitive humor and metabolism. Instead, staying at home with your partner can really spice things up. Enjoy some personal time with them and notice how good you feel.

Leo Finance Today

You are quite the money maker today! Payments from the past are likely to get cleared up. An online transaction can give you hefty cash backs. You may have to learn more about how finances work this time.

Leo Family Today

Your family is going to be your backbone. The family members are going to support your decisions and celebrate each and every victory of yours. A homely feeling is likely to keep you nostalgic.

Leo Career Today

It’s a fine day at work. Businesses can expect moderation and safe plays. Those in the job sector can look for better opportunities if they feel too comfortable with the current profile.

Leo Health Today

You’re not at all agitated by your thoughts as you seem to have aced emotional management. Your love for some quiet time is going to increase. Physically, you may feel light as a feather.

Leo Love Life Today

You may look at your partner from a different perspective today. You may realize their efforts and appreciate their love for you. It’s time to give back Leos! Your expression of love may mean the world to them.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

