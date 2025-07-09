Leo Horoscope Today for July 9, 2025: Overseas opportunities in these professions

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you must believe in self Today, no major love-related trouble will disturb you. Put in efforts to meet the professional activities. There can be issues associated with finance today. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Your love affair will see no major issues and consider spending more romantic time together. Take up new tasks at work to prove your mettle. Minor monetary issues exist. You should pay more attention to the lifestyle.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair free from ruckus and ensure you are a good listener. You need to be careful while interacting with the lover and you must also ensure that the feelings are accurately conveyed. Some relationships may not work out today and you need new tactics here. It is possible to bring in a senior person into the relationship to resolve issues today. Single natives may confidently express their feelings to the crush in the second part of the day and the response will be positive.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Continue your commitment at work and ensure you take up new tasks that will require more discipline and attention. The first part of the day may not be positive in terms of productivity but things will change in the later part of the day. You may be a victim of ego clashes and jealousy but it is crucial to overcome them without losing the patience. Healthcare, IT, hotel management, and animation professionals will see opportunities abroad.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues will be there and it is good to not make blind investments in the stock market. However, you may buy electronic appliances today. You may also renovate the house. Some natives will require more attention in financial affairs, especially in property-related issues. There will also be requirements within the family where you may need to donate a reasonable amount.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Handle office pressure and do not let it impact your sleep. Avoid spicy food and consume a diet rich in fruits and vegetables. Staying in the company of people with a positive attitude will help you overcome laziness. Females need to be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen as well as while lighting the stove. Some children will also have bruises while playing.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)