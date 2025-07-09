Search
Leo Horoscope Today for July 9, 2025: Overseas opportunities in these professions

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 04:22 AM IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today: Take up new tasks at work to prove your mettle.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you must believe in self

Today, no major love-related trouble will disturb you. Put in efforts to meet the professional activities. There can be issues associated with finance today. 

Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
 Your love affair will see no major issues and consider spending more romantic time together. Take up new tasks at work to prove your mettle. Minor monetary issues exist. You should pay more attention to the lifestyle.

Leo Love Horoscope Today 

Keep the love affair free from ruckus and ensure you are a good listener. You need to be careful while interacting with the lover and you must also ensure that the feelings are accurately conveyed. Some relationships may not work out today and you need new tactics here. It is possible to bring in a senior person into the relationship to resolve issues today. Single natives may confidently express their feelings to the crush in the second part of the day and the response will be positive. 

Leo Career Horoscope Today 

Continue your commitment at work and ensure you take up new tasks that will require more discipline and attention. The first part of the day may not be positive in terms of productivity but things will change in the later part of the day. You may be a victim of ego clashes and jealousy but it is crucial to overcome them without losing the patience. Healthcare, IT, hotel management, and animation professionals will see opportunities abroad.

Leo Money Horoscope Today 

Minor financial issues will be there and it is good to not make blind investments in the stock market. However, you may buy electronic appliances today. You may also renovate the house. Some natives will require more attention in financial affairs, especially in property-related issues. There will also be requirements within the family where you may need to donate a reasonable amount. 

Leo Health Horoscope Today 

 Handle office pressure and do not let it impact your sleep. Avoid spicy food and consume a diet rich in fruits and vegetables. Staying in the company of people with a positive attitude will help you overcome laziness. Females need to be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen as well as while lighting the stove. Some children will also have bruises while playing. 

 

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

 

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
