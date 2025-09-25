Search
Thu, Sept 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Leo Horoscope Today for September 25, 2025: Scrutinising your finances is advised

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 25, 2025 04:04 am IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today: Your energy is high, and confidence helps you try practical new steps.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, bright Energy Opens New Moments of Joy

Today you feel lively and clear; friendly talks bring fresh chances, kindness attracts smiles, and steady action turns small sparks into helpful progress on projects.

Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Your energy is high, and confidence helps you try practical new steps. Speak clearly and share ideas kindly. Small wins will build trust and open doors to better chances at work and in close plans this week, and build calm routines with friends and family.

Leo Love Horoscope Today
Today your warm smile draws people close. Be open about small feelings and listen with full attention; this will make your bonds stronger. If you are single, a friendly chat could lead to a steady connection. In a relationship, try a kind compliment and a shared laugh to ease worries. Show respect and gratitude for small help from your partner; these acts will grow trust and warm the heart. Celebrate simple moments together today gently.

Leo Career Horoscope Today
Work energy is positive and practical today. Use clear plans and friendly messages to finish tasks and help teammates. A short note or small showing of thanks will improve cooperation. If a new idea seems useful, test it in a small way before full effort. Keep documents tidy and meet deadlines; steady doing wins’ respect.

Leo Money Horoscope Today
Money chances look fair today. Review bills and keep a simple plan for spending. Small savings will help smooth future needs. Avoid quick bets or risky deals and ask a trusted family member before making big choices. If a small gain appears, save part and use part for something kind at home. Careful steps now will build steady savings and reduce worry so you can enjoy calm certainty in the coming weeks. Plan small goals and track progress daily.

Leo Health Horoscope Today
Your body likes gentle movement and kind rest today. Take short walks, stretch, and keep steady sleep times. Eat light vegetarian meals with fruits, grains, and vegetables to keep energy balanced. Avoid heavy work late and do short breathing breaks when feeling tired. A little sunlight and water will lift mood. If pain or worry stays, talk to a caring helper or a doctor for calm guidance and support. And follow light routines each morning.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Horoscope Today for September 25, 2025: Scrutinising your finances is advised
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On