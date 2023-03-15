Leo Horoscope Today, March 15, 2023: Health needs your attention

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, it seems to be an excellent day to join a new fitness regime or yoga class. You may be concerned about your health and try to maintain your physical and mental health. Some dietary changes are needed to keep you healthy. Financial front seems good and you have enough to splurge on luxury and comfort. Some may book a travel package and plan to spend few days abroad with best buddies.

Careerwise, it is a mixed day. You may get a big project, but you may find it hard to understand the requirements. The day may be a bit hectic, but you may find way to overcome obstacles and make a perfect strategy. Love birds may feel deeply in love and think about moving ahead and tie a knot. Everything seems in sync, but you may face some issues on the home front.

What do your planetary positions predict about your day?

Leo Finance Today:

You are in a good mood and it can be an auspicious day for business negotiations. You may achieve what you have been wishing for a long. Real estate developers may have a lucky day.

Leo Family Today:

There is a possibility of arguments with parents or siblings. You should avoid verbal spats as they may affect your mental health. A guest may drop by unannounced to stay with you.

Leo Career Today:

Technical glitches may hamper your productivity today. you may work longer hours to complete some urgent assignments. Marketing professionals may try to enhance their professional circle.

Leo Health Today:

The day may start with a spurt of energy and you may be serene and calm. You use your energy in completing pending tasks and make future plans. Best buddies may drop by and cheer you up by doing something nice for you.

Leo Love Life Today:

It is going to be a good day. Your partner may show affection through a grand romantic gesture and honor your achievements on the work front by throwing a surprise party.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026