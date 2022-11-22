Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Horoscope Today, November 22, 2022: Don’t lose your temper!

Leo Horoscope Today, November 22, 2022: Don't lose your temper!

Published on Nov 22, 2022

Horoscope Today for November 22 to read the daily astrological prediction for Leo. Let the moment take you by surprise!

Leo Daily Horoscope for November 22, 2022:
Leo Daily Horoscope for November 22, 2022: Your friends can keep you positive today if you ask them for their help.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are in the midst of a perfect day to reconnect with your closest friends, to lose yourself in the moment, and to rejuvenate your mind and body. You are known for your enigmatic and secretive nature that is prominent for everyone to see. Daily Astrological Prediction says, as one of the most competitive and dynamic personality, you are characterized by intellectual powers and inter personal abilities. Your friends can keep you positive today if you ask them for their help. They will be the guidance you have been looking for. The dedication you've shown to maintaining your relationships have finally enhanced your social and communicative skills. Your understanding and affection towards have improved as you have tried to be more open. Let the moment take you by surprise!

Leo Health Today

You have started catching acute diseases very easily. This is due to your ignorant nature when it comes to taking care of your health. The deficiencies in your body must be cured with proper intakes.

Leo Finance Today

If you are planning on a small business, you will be receiving a good amount of income. More than popularity, you will be able to meet all your expenses. Invest a step further.

Leo Profession Today

The day might be demeaning for the corporate employees. Your boss might be bothering you with ample of new tasks today. Don’t lose your temper!

Leo Family Today

It is a good time for some sibling bonding. When we grow up, we lose the connection we once had with our brothers and sisters. Plan something together with them.

Leo Romance Today

It is a perfect day to go on a romantic day. This could be your partner with whom you have spent some good amount of time or someone you are about to know for the first time. Let the magic begin!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Tuesday, November 22, 2022
