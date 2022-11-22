Leo Horoscope Today, November 22, 2022: Don’t lose your temper!

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are in the midst of a perfect day to reconnect with your closest friends, to lose yourself in the moment, and to rejuvenate your mind and body. You are known for your enigmatic and secretive nature that is prominent for everyone to see. Daily Astrological Prediction says, as one of the most competitive and dynamic personality, you are characterized by intellectual powers and inter personal abilities. Your friends can keep you positive today if you ask them for their help. They will be the guidance you have been looking for. The dedication you've shown to maintaining your relationships have finally enhanced your social and communicative skills. Your understanding and affection towards have improved as you have tried to be more open. Let the moment take you by surprise!

Leo Health Today

You have started catching acute diseases very easily. This is due to your ignorant nature when it comes to taking care of your health. The deficiencies in your body must be cured with proper intakes.

Leo Finance Today

If you are planning on a small business, you will be receiving a good amount of income. More than popularity, you will be able to meet all your expenses. Invest a step further.

Leo Profession Today

The day might be demeaning for the corporate employees. Your boss might be bothering you with ample of new tasks today. Don’t lose your temper!

Leo Family Today

It is a good time for some sibling bonding. When we grow up, we lose the connection we once had with our brothers and sisters. Plan something together with them.

Leo Romance Today

It is a perfect day to go on a romantic day. This could be your partner with whom you have spent some good amount of time or someone you are about to know for the first time. Let the magic begin!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

