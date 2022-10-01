Leo Horoscope Today, October 1 , 2022: Experience a fantastic day

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Leo individuals can experience a fantastic day. Some of you are likely to make bold choices in order to achieve the aims and ambitions you have set out for yourself. Maintaining perfect quality is likely to bring self-reliance to business. You are likely to receive all the care and affection you need from family members. You are likely to be much in demand on the social front. Your friends’ circle is set to expand as you make an effort to be social and outgoing. Academically, Leos may enjoy smooth sailing with a dedicated study routine. Your search for an ideal accommodation is likely to come to an end as you find a suitable option. Misunderstanding with spouse may spiral out of control on the marital front, so keep your cool. You can make an enormous difference in your life if you spare some time for noble causes. Shared activities in the friend circle will bring immense pleasure to Leos.

Leo Finance Today Smartly budgeting expenses can be a good idea way to consolidate your finances. You may earn a good amount by selling something at a competitive price. Lucrative money-making opportunities can improve Leo natives’ financial position.

Leo Family Today Leo natives' spouses may need their counsel in an important matter, so remain available. A difficult domestic task can come your way, but you will be able to complete it to the satisfaction of all. Parental guidance in your decision would help in making the right choice.

Leo Career Today Leos may start enjoying professional life from today. They may also succeed in impressing the right people on the professional front. Your quick and efficient working style will go a long way in easing the burden on the professional front.

Leo Health Today Your self-control will contribute to your remaining fit as a fiddle. You need to get back to physical activity to build immunity. Eating patterns will need extra attention today due to a packed day. Take special efforts to keep your body hydrated, Leo natives.

Leo Love Life Today Work demands can force some to neglect their romantic partner. This can, however, cause strain in relationships. Balance priorities well to enjoy smooth sailing. Your love life is likely to teach an important lesson. Leo natives need to make full use of their intelligence, tact, and diplomacy to sort out problems to save mental peace.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON