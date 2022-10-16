Leo Horoscope Today, October 15, 2022: Money inflow foreseen

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

It seems to be a very good day for the Leo natives. Daily Astrological Prediction says, there are chances of getting promoted at work or find someone to guide you to achieve success on the career front. Students may have doubts about choosing professional courses or career path. Some may be on business or leisure trip and have a wonderful time. Home renovation or repair work may need your full attention.

Healthwise, it’s a moderate day. You should be careful if you are prone to food allergy. Some may be busy with religious activities at home. Money may flow in from various unexpected sources. Parents may try to spend time with you, so be available for them. Everything seems okay, but you may be upset due to relationship issues you are facing.

How have stars planned the day for you? Read ahead:

Leo Finance Today:

Now, you have achieved your financial success and may splurge on trips and properties. Some may spend a huge amount of money on home decoration.

Leo Family Today:

This is a moderate day for the Leo natives. You may not get enough time for family or friends due to long working hours. Avoiding family gatherings or events once in a while is okay, but don't make it a habit or a permanent thing.

Leo Career Today:

This is a very good day on the work front. You may spend lots of time learning something new today. Someone may guide or help you with something complicated at work.

Leo Health Today:

It's going to be a moderate day as per your health horoscope. You may put effort to get back in shape. Some may plan to eat out today with loved ones.

Leo Love Life Today:

Mood swings of your love partner may make her cranky, so try to leave her alone if she needs her space for a while. It's not a favorable day on the love front, so avoid making any big plans for the day.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Coffee

