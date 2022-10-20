Leo Horoscope Today, October 20, 2022: You may shine at work

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leo natives can succeed in establishing a positive image of themselves. When people are in a bind, you always step up to the plate and help them out. It's essential to expand your social circle and make new friends if you want to broaden your understanding of the world. As a dreamer, Leos must avoid being sidetracked by the mundane. Prioritize realizing your most dearly held aspirations. There may be no worries about your health, and you'll have plenty of pep in your steps. In order to avoid financial trouble, you should prioritize saving money. Your career is going to do fantastically. Everyone in your family is likely to go out of their way to make your birthday memorable. Leo Individuals who are looking to start a relationship and open up about their emotions may find these items to be the most appealing. In some cases, parents are likely to support their children's decisions to attend college on the other side of the world. Purchasing a piece of real estate from a family member can be a good investment.

Leo Finance Today

Leo natives should put aside more money and not take things for granted, especially where expenditure is concerned. Those working in the private sector need to keep a close eye on the current climate. Stay informed and prepared for any shift in your role.

Leo Family Today

Everyone around you has always dearly loved you. But a quick trip to see a distant relative today may make you appreciate your own family history more than you ever have before. Therefore, it is recommended that you spend more time with them. In addition, get to know your siblings better by making an effort to spend time with them.

Leo Career Today

Leo individuals might get the promotion they've always desired. Now is also a good time to propose a transfer with a salary increase. Your efforts are likely to pay off and bring you success. Those thinking about making a career change should do so only after conducting a thorough analysis of the job market at the time.

Leo Health Today

If your workout routine has been helping you feel better, keep doing it. Leos should get at least 8 hours of sleep and never skip breakfast. You have been eating a lot of junk food, and you need to cut back immediately to improve your health.

Leo Love Life Today

Leo natives have every reason to be happy about their romantic prospects. It would be best if you did not wait any longer to say what's on your mind. Go ahead and pop the question if that's what you're thinking. Don't dwell on the past or worry about the future. Spend the day having fun with your significant other, Leos.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

