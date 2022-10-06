Leo Horoscope Today, October 6, 2022: Love life may strain today

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Leo, today you may enjoy all spheres of life. You may have a wonderful day with regards to career, health, family or finance. There may be no monetary issues and your financial stability may prove to be a boon for your health. You may not wish to make new investments. Your family members may have love and appreciation for you. They may wish to spend time with you. Elders in the family may enjoy good health and shower blessings on you. You may stay dedicated towards work. You may get rewards after your hard work. You may feel an increase in status and respect in professional life. Health may not let you feel tensed as you may feel fit and relaxed. You may be motivated to stay healthy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today Dear Leo, today you may be able to maintain a balance between your earning and expenditure and this may boost your finances. You may have a sound monetary condition. You may have a good inflow of money and this may keep all domestic expenses comfortable.

Leo Family Today You may be happy with the way things are moving in your family. Your children may respect you and seek your opinion on academic matters. You may feel blessed to have a loving family.

Leo Career Today You may be able to focus towards your goals. Your performance may be very good at work and your boss may be happy with you. You may get some important responsibilities at work. Your colleagues may get along well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Health Today Leo, you may be in the best of health and may enjoy life to the fullest. You may feel fitter than before and may plan to go on a trekking trip with friends. You may add proteins and some super foods to your diet.

Leo Love Life Today Your deep connect with your partner may make you more confident and relaxed in life. You may feel blessed to have a compatible partner. You may make an effort to make your beloved feel special.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON