Leo Horoscope Today, Sept 23, 2022: Work towards your finances

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Leo, you may work towards your finances. You may work on expanding your social network as this may improve your status. You may find someone big, who may help you grow your financial status. If you are a job seeker, today may be the day when you may get a good job. Your senior management may understand your worth and may offer a promotion. You may be happy to take some additional responsibility. At home, things may not be that great. Your elders may seek medical attention. You may feel tensed because of their ill-health. Your children may misunderstand you and it may be difficult for you to share your perspective with them. You may need to think seriously how to maintain a balance between your personal and professional life. Your health may stay good.

Leo Finance Today You may decide to invest in a new project that may give you an edge in the coming days. Your relatives or friends may help you invest in real estate or alternative assets. Your investment may help you gain profits in the near future.

Leo Family Today Today may not be a good day on the family front Leo. Be cautious of what you speak. People at home may seem ready to catch your words. Your intent may be right but the way you express yourself may make a difference.

Leo Career Today You may feel happy and full of confidence. You may have fun at work. You may have a slight increase in pride. You may get good opportunities in terms of business or job.

Leo Health Today You may feel physically and mentally active throughout the day. Your health may not pose any problems. You may plan to go out on a river rafting trip with your friends. You may feel young and full of excitement.

Leo Love Life Today You may enjoy the day with your love life. The day may bring fun and excitement as you may go out to shop and dine together. Your partner may bring you a pleasant surprise. You may feel even more inclined towards your partner.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

