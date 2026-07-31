Leo season 2026: How the astrological events are likely to impact your life

Leo season 2026 is expected to bring more than just a change in zodiac energy. According to a recent Substack post named Cosmic Forecast Astrology, the weeks between late July and August feature several important planetary events that may influence communication, relationships, confidence and personal growth.

Major astrological events occurring during the Leo season 2026

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According to the post, the second half of the year encourages people to reflect on where they are headed and what they truly want.

When is Leo season 2026?

Leo season begins on July 22, when the Sun moves into Leo, and continues until August 22, when the Sun enters Virgo.

This astrological shift marks a move away from Cancer season's focus on emotional security. Instead, Leo season encourages creativity, courage and self-expression.

The Substack post describes the energy with a simple question: "What would you do if you weren't so busy trying to be who everyone else expects?"

Also Read Leo Season 2026: Astrological insights for each zodiac sign

Why does the Leo season stand out?

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{{^usCountry}} One of the most unusual moments arrives between July 19 and July 24, when Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto all reach four degrees in their respective zodiac signs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the most unusual moments arrives between July 19 and July 24, when Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto all reach four degrees in their respective zodiac signs. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the astrologer, this rare planetary pattern has appeared during periods that coincided with major turning points in history as well as personal life changes. While astrology cannot predict specific outcomes, the alignment is described as a period that encourages people to pay attention to new directions and fresh opportunities.

Mercury direct and Saturn retrograde may bring a shift

The post also highlights July 23, when Mercury ends its retrograde in Cancer.

According to the post, this transit may make conversations feel smoother after weeks of misunderstandings or delays. Decisions that once seemed confusing could begin to feel clearer.

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Just a few days later, Saturn begins its retrograde in Aries on July 26.

Rather than viewing this as a setback, use the period to ask whether your current goals still reflect the person you have become. The retrograde is presented as a chance to review long-term plans before moving ahead.

What can you expect in August during the Leo season?

Several planetary movements continue the theme into August.

The post says Venus entering Libra on August 6 may place greater focus on balance in relationships. Mercury enters Leo on August 9, encouraging people to communicate with confidence, while Mars enters Cancer on August 11, shifting attention toward acting with emotional awareness.

One of the biggest events of the season arrives with the Solar Eclipse in Leo on August 12.

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According to the Substack post, eclipses often symbolise fresh chapters in astrology. This one is described as an invitation to step into a more authentic version of yourself.

The post adds that Mercury's meeting with Jupiter in Leo on August 15 could expand ideas, conversations and opportunities that have been building over recent weeks.

Taken together, the astrologer says these transits tell one larger story. Growth may not happen overnight, but Leo season 2026 could encourage many people to approach the rest of the year with greater confidence, clarity and purpose.