Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21
horoscope

Libra Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21

Dear Libra, you are ruled by the planet Venus, which makes you social and extremely fair in your dealings by nature. Your optimistic nature will be favourable for you in financial font today.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Today, your optimism will turn the day favourable for you financially.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

People born under this sign are ruled by the planet Venus, which makes them social and extremely fair in their dealings. They also always prefer to look on the bright side and see the best in all people. Today, this optimism will turn the day favourable for you, especially in financial matters.

Libra Finance Today

Your financial acumen will be in full display today, as you rake in the moolah playing the stocks. People involved in betting are likely to hit it rich. This is an excellent time to get the best price for your property or your car. Switching to a better paying job is indicated for some.

Libra Family Today

Taking parents into confidence to do what is in your mind will be the right step. Today, a friendly neighbour may drop in to extend a helping hand in whatever you planned to do single-handedly. If you want to lead a contented life, live with love, pride and happiness in your heart.

Libra Career Today

Earning a degree or diploma through a private institute is an attractive option, but may cost a bomb, so think again. If you want to complain against the mistreatment meted by your immediate boss, ensure you have a strong and valid case, since action against bosses, in such cases, are rare.

RELATED STORIES

Libra Health Today

Keeping up with your exercise plan will benefit you in more ways than one. It will not only keep you fit, but also keep you active and ward off lethargy. Some youngsters may take up sports for sports certificates to get admission through the said quota in their chosen college.

Libra Love Life Today

It is an ideal day for enjoying a twosome in an exotic setting, so plan a weekend trip with spouse. Those looking for a life partner must consider marriage proposals carefully before taking the next step. Liking someone does not give you the license to stalk; the attraction has to be mutual.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Royal Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
horoscope libra sun sign astrology signs
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Aries Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21

Taurus Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21

Cancer Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21

Leo Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP