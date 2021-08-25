Libra Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 25

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You are a peace-loving individual and will work towards bringing harmony in your lifestyle. You connect easily with everyone, thus making friends for life. You might experience a dip in your confidence level but that will not hinder you from taking any responsibility handed over to you. The day will be a mixed bag of emotions for you and you will have to manage it judiciously. You will overcome challenges and make a mark for yourself in your chosen field of work. You are an achiever and nothing will stop you from accomplishing your tasks.

Libra Finance Today

This is a good time to add to your wealth. A separate lucrative source of income is likely to come your way, which you shouldn’t ignore at any cost. Investing in a property or land will also bring rich returns in terms of money.

Libra Family Today

Newly married couples will find intimacy growing in their relationship.Family front will be vibrant with children bringing laurels in their respective fields of study and work. Your domestic life overall will be delightful.

Libra Career Today

Although you remain to be popular on the professional front, you will notice many rewarding opportunities slipping from your hands due to jealous subordinates. You will have to put in sincere efforts to receive recognition for your work to succeed in your career.

Libra Health Today

You need to maintain a healthy diet to remain fit and in shape. Minor ailments may force you to rely on medications if left untreated for a long time. Yoga would be ideal to stay calm and rejuvenated.

Libra Love Life Today

Love is at its peak and you will get ample opportunities to spend time in the company of your romantic partner. Plan a surprise trip to a place away from the hustle and bustle of the city to enjoy some quiet time together.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874