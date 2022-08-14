Libra Daily Horoscope for August 14, 2022: A rise in income foreseen

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) Libra’s natural drive forms the skill set of an incredible leader - which they have the potential to be. Today, you can rely on it to take you on the path you have always desired for yourself. Clear thinking and bold initiatives on your part can help you succeed on the professional front. A rise in income would improve the financial health of some Libra natives. It is time to increase savings for emergent needs. Teachers and mentors are likely to wake up to the idea of incorporating technology to make it more interesting. It’s time for Libras to bring necessary changes in life by adopting a more balanced approach. However, situations would demand making cautious moves on the personal front. It is a good time to make investments in farmlands. Some of you could be flooded with memories of your childhood or your college years today. Let yourself be a little sentimental and reflect on the good times you had back then.

Libra Finance Today: It is an auspicious time to invest money in a regular income bond. Sound financial health would enable Libra natives to lend temporary loans. Success in raising capital through unplanned sources appears likely for some Libras. The business trip brings monetary gains.

Libra Family Today: The family environment is likely to remain joyful. Expecting couples may be blessed with a child very soon. The arrival of a new member may spread joy and happiness in the family. A distant relative can visit you without any prior intimation with good news.

Libra Career Today: Educators are likely to make teaching innovative and interesting using technology. An ability to handle tough situations with ease brings success to the workplace. The creativity and administrative abilities of Libra natives are likely to reach newer heights on the professional front.

Libra Health Today: Massage would stimulate and relax the body and mind. Libra natives should avoid fatty and fried food for the sake of glowing skin. Your good eating habits would prevent developing eating disorders.

Libra Love Life Today: Your heart is likely to yearn for someone special as he or she deeply tries to understand your innermost feelings and desires. Interference as little as possible in your spouse’s affair otherwise it could create dependency on you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

