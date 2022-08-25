Libra Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2022: An energetic day

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) Libra natives may feel a positive vibe in relationships and other aspects of their life. Your great energy should help you succeed in almost anything you put your mind to today. The favourable position of stars will help boost your financial fortunes and increase your wealth. Your efforts to increase mutuality and love may lead to harmonious relationships with family and friends. Libras are likely to be full of enthusiasm and energy, so don't hesitate when it comes to going after what you want. Try to work hard and improve your performance at work. This may help you secure your future. Staying active and controlling anger would be necessary to enjoy the day to the fullest. Someone you take along on a trip is likely to prove an asset and make the journey memorable and exciting. Today, hitching a ride with someone will be much more convenient than driving yourself. A change of residence will be successful in terms of new acquaintances and acquisitions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Finance Today Earning of Libra natives remains steady, but efforts will be required to enhance it. Libra natives involved in business will initiate conversations about new tie-ups or collaborations. Discussing financial matters with your significant other may help you optimize your profit and even clinch a lucrative deal.

Libra Family Today Blessings from your elders are likely to make a big difference in life in your new ventures. So, seek them out today without fail. The lively focus on you in your social circle sparkles with promise and can find you at your best.

Libra Career Today Great expectations in absence of realistic planning bring professional disappointment for Libra natives. A change in work scenario is in the offing for those working remotely. Be ready to embrace the changes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Health Today Efforts to change lifestyle bring successful results. Shake off your inhibitions and take a step towards your goals. Seeking the opinion of an expert may enable you to achieve your dream physique faster.

Libra Love Life Today Single Libras may meet someone to warm their heart and fulfil their romantic dreams. Some love birds may plan a romantic getaway to an exotic place and enjoy much togetherness. Married Libras may enjoy cordial ties with their in-laws.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON