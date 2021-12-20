Libra Daily Horoscope for Dec 20: Be more cautious of your money

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Libra highly values beauty and sanity in an individual. They are a surprising blend of beauty and brains. Libras have sharp minds and tongues to share the message in the most convincing way possible. Their symbol is a balance that speaks for justice and fairness. Libra likes to have a fair share in everything. They care deeply for partnership, they are those people who want to carry a friend along to a street away from a shop. It is important for you to have a balance between work and play today. Excess of any of it will lead to frustrations and disturbance in your mood. All you have to do is aim for harmony in your life in each sector, the rest will follow.

Libra Finance Today

You are expecting a payment from a client but this may get delayed if you will not follow up with them rigorously. You need to be more cautious of your money.

Libra Family Today

Expect a visit from a close relative, you will have a good time together. Moreover, your family will be happy to have you at home and give time to them.

Libra Career Today

Do not get into an argument with your colleagues or seniors, today is not your day. You may face disappointment even from the ones you trust.

Libra Health Today

You will start your day with a healthy mode switched on; following the prescribed diet plan and going to the gym on time. The day is in your favour in case of health. Try to maintain it.

Libra Love Life Today

Your partner will ask you to meet and go out. Since you might be frustrated from the office or work, you will not be able to get involved much, but try to be with them so that you both can have a good time together.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

