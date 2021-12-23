Libra Daily Horoscope for December 23: A favourable day on charts

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Friendly and warm character individuals may connect well with their sparking charm personality makes Librans a special Zodiac sign. With the stores of charm, smartness, frankness, and seamless connectivity, they are well equipped to do so. Instead of acting out of sheer, Libras may think carefully about their next move and always make moves and decisions which may be advantageous to them and not simply based on their emotion. Libras seem to have a great day with respect to their professional and family front; nevertheless, you have to pay some due attention to your daily chores. Your overall day is going to be good with a great time with your colleagues strengthening your bond with them. Now let's see how your stars have planned your overall day.

Libra Finance Today

Today your financial front may not run so great. A handful of amount of cash may be gathered with a lot of effort. But cheer up Libras, good days are to come.

Libra Family Today

Today, you may want to enjoy the day to the fullest with loved ones. Due to your active mind and a good sense of humour, this day is possibly going to be fulfilling on the domestic front.

Libra Career Today

New opportunities for which you hoped might show up today. It is a great day to launch into your new business.

Libra Health Today

You will feel much better than yesterday. Do not over-exercise, keep it within the limit otherwise it will tire you for the whole day. Some of them who were suffering from mild infections may get well soon.

Libra Love Life Today

Some dissatisfaction may seep into your mind, but Libras need not get attracted towards the negative sides of your relationship as one can find both ups and downs in a relationship. Only the ones who understand that can make it till the end.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026