Libra Daily Horoscope for January 27: Best time to prove your mettle

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Today, luck is on your side as positive developments on your personal and professional fronts may be quite satisfying. Some of you are likely to receive a social recognition for their previous hard work. It is advisable to use every opportunity that comes your way, which helps in self-improvement. You may get to prove your mettle with your sincerity. Gather your thoughts; clear your mind of doubt and focus on your thoughts. This may help you avoid any kind of negativity. Plans to travel to a tourist destination with friends may give you ample time to enjoy the break and rejuvenate. Students who wish to pursue higher education abroad may have to wait their turn. Any pending legal matter related to property is likely to go in your favour.

Libra Finance Today

On the economic front, you may be able to accumulate wealth from unexpected quarters. However, your plans to expand your business may not materialize sooner than expected.

Libra Family Today

On the domestic front, you may enjoy happy times with your loved ones as celebrations are likely to elevate everyone’s mood. Warmth, peace and tranquillity may reign supreme in your house during this time.

Libra Career Today

On the professional front, those working in the hospitality industry may not find success as expected. Those searching for a new job may have to wait longer. Better opportunities are likely to come, provided you remain patient.

Libra Health Today

On the health front, your strong immune system may help you enjoy overall wellbeing. Your positive outlook, coupled with daily meditation, may keep you happy and cheerful through the day.

Libra Love Life Today

On the romantic front, it could be a challenging day for the recently married couples. Frequent arguments may worry you. However, love could be in the air for those looking for it.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: <i>support@askmanisha.com</i>, <i>psharma@premastrologer.com</i>Url: <i>www.askmanisha.com</i>, <i>www.premastrologer.com</i>Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026